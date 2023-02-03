Letter to the editor: in support of Tom Ulfelder for Select Board

To the editor:

As an active and involved member of the Wellesley community for the past nine years, and a parent of three school-aged children, I am writing to express my strong support for Tom Ulfelder for Select Board in the upcoming Wellesley Town Election. Tom has served as a member of the Select Board for the past six years, and I look forward to casting my vote for his re-election on March 7th.

Tom’s experience and expertise make him an ideal candidate for the position. His qualifications include professional experience in law, business, and hospital administration, providing him with the skills necessary to perform the duties of a Select Board member. When tasked with decision-making on matters outside of his areas of expertise, Tom takes the time to engage with the experts as he learns and works toward consensus. He has developed strong working relationships across many Town boards, committees, and departments by being a good listener, valuing civil discourse, and maintaining a respectful communication style.

Tom’s priorities align with mine. He wants to continue the post-pandemic development of Wellesley’s retail business community, recognizes the critical importance of sustainability, and strongly supports the Wellesley Public Schools. I also appreciate Tom’s balanced perspective on improving the diversity and affordability of housing options in Wellesley while maintaining the character of the Town.

I feel fortunate that Tom is willing to continue to serve our community. Please join me in supporting Tom Ulfelder for the Select Board on March 7th.

Seana Gupta

Bay State Road

www.electtomulfelder.com