Wellesley Historical Society holding pub-style trivia event

Thursday, March 2, 2023
6:30pm – 9:30pm
Italo American Educational Club
75 Pleasant Street, Wellesley, Mass
This pub-style trivia event will feature general knowledge trivia, including a round of Wellesley specific trivia.
The event will be an evening filled with pasta, snacks, fun, and friends as teams of 4-8 people compete to win a collection of gift cards from local eateries.
Cash bar.
All event proceeds will support the Society’s general operations.
When you purchase tickets, you will be asked to provide a team name or list of other team members. No team? You will be assigned to one at the event.
Questions? Please email Executive Director Taylor Kalloch at director@
