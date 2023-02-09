The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Historical Society holding pub-style trivia event

Thursday, March 2, 2023

6:30pm – 9:30pm

Italo American Educational Club

75 Pleasant Street, Wellesley, Mass

This pub-style trivia event will feature general knowledge trivia, including a round of Wellesley specific trivia.

The event will be an evening filled with pasta, snacks, fun, and friends as teams of 4-8 people compete to win a collection of gift cards from local eateries.

Cash bar.

All event proceeds will support the Society’s general operations.

Tickets $40/person

When you purchase tickets, you will be asked to provide a team name or list of other team members. No team? You will be assigned to one at the event.

Questions? Please email Executive Director Taylor Kalloch at director@wellelseyhistoricalsociety.org or call 781-235-6690.
