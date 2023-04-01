The Swellesley Report

Hardy PTO Beehives not wigged out by tough words at Wellesley Spelling Bee

Almost 40 teams faced off at the annual Wellesley Education Foundation’s Spelling Bee in the WHS cafeteria last Thursday. Teams of three participants each listened closely as word-caller Mike Dowling spat out toughies like portmanteau, milligrubs, and zougmond. In the end, it was the Hardy PTO Beehives who took home the trophy by demonstrating the correct spelling of zeusaphone. Definition: an instrument that creates sounds through producing musical tones by altering its spark output. Huh? We’re not quite clear on that either, but it apparently has something to do with Teslas. Such a Wellesley word to win on.

Wellesley spelling bee
The Hardy PTO Beehives celebrate their correct spelling of zeusaphone to win the 2023 Wellesley Education Foundation Spelling Bee. From left, Urmila Kamat, Tanya Auger, Lisa Rogers. Photo credit: George Roberts

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Family and friends show their pride in the Hardy Beehives team.

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Sustainable Wellesley, shown here in this year’s final round, took home the trophy in 2022. The team put up a good fight defending their title, but the word “gourmand” was their undoing. Last year they spelled ichnolite for the win. From left: Katie Smith Milway, Elizabeth May, Chris Crowley

 

Wellesley spelling bee
WMS teachers, sponsored by the WMS PTO, show their Bee spirit. From left, Kari Sciera, Valerie Stark, and Drew Bourn competed on team Sponge Bob Spell Pants. We see you photobombing, Bee co-chair Sharon Clarke-Levin.

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Beauties and the BEEst, sponsored by Wellesley Toyota, was one of two teams representing the WHS Evolutions program. From left, Wellesley Town Meeting member Skye Jacobs; Maria Losapio; and Lila Malek

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Superintendent David Lussier, left, and Sprague School principal Leigh Petrowsky were two of the four judges who had the final word on correct spellings.

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Spelling Bee Judges Mark Ito, WMS principal, left; and Sandra Trach, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Bee co-chairs Berk Veral (left) and Sharon Clarke-Levin

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Wellesley Education Foundation co-presidents Amy Hernandez (left) and Elizabeth Shlala

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Yes, chefs! WHS National Honor Society Seniors represented by Adam Juma (left); James Iorio (middle); Sebastian Papa. Sponsored by Katherine Babson (and also, presumably, by Pippa the young black lab and author of “Tails With Gig”)

 

Wellesley spelling bee
WHS principal Jamie Chisum never misses a beat. When he rings the gong, that’s it. You’re done spelling.

 

Wellesley spelling bee
Spelling Bee word-caller and sports reporter Mike Dowling enunciated each word carefully and kept the proceedings moving along.

Wellesley Education is a heavy-hitting fundraising organization in town. Almost $224k for school initiatives was awarded via grants to WPS educators in 2021-22, benefitting all ten public schools in the district.

Congratulations to all for keeping this fun tradition going. Good times.

