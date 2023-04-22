Shop Roche Bros. on Monday, April 24 to benefit Wellesley High Class of 2023 All Night Party

The All Night Party for the Senior class is a time that the whole class can get together and connect one last time and keep them safe the night of graduation. The annual Roche Bros. shopping day to benefit the WHS Class of 2023 All Night Party will be on Monday, April 24, from 10am to 2pm. Roche Bros. in Linden Square will donate 5% of the value of the collected register receipts (including Roche Bros. gift cards purchased) during the WHS Shopping hours. Look for the All Night Party volunteers in their red caps and gowns at the end of the registers collecting receipts at the front of the store. Please mark your calendars and remember to do your big shop that day!

