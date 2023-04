MUNA, an indie pop band whose lyrics frequently focus on sexuality and gender, is headed to Wellesley College on May 3 for a concert at Munger Meadow. The show celebrates the school’s last day of classes.

Attendance is limited to Wellesley College students, who get in for free, their guests, as well as Wellesley College alums, MIT, Harvard, Babson or Olin students.

MUNA has been among the opening acts on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.