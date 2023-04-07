Wellesley Town Hall heads to Rte. 9

888 Worcester St. might not get dubbed “iconic” as the Wellesley Town Hall building on the hill at 525 Washington St. frequently does, but that Rte. 9 east location is what town staff will call home for the next 18 months. Wellesley’s land use departments, including the Planning Department, had already moved there last year.

Instead of town employees hitting the Brook Path during lunch breaks, we expect there will be lots of ice skating over at the Boston Sports Institute at 900 Worcester St. instead.

Thanks to Wellesley Media and Wellesley Public Information Officer Stephanie Hawkinson for sharing a tour of the temporary new town hall.