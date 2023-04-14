Wellesley well represented at student races during Boston Marathon weekend

One of the great elements of the Boston Marathon weekend is the BAA Invitational race series that takes place on Saturday, April 15, in Copley Square.

The Invitational Mile features scholastic boys and girls from the cities and towns of the Boston Marathon course, as well as a field of professional male and female milers from around the world. In addition to being part of an exciting competition, student-athletes get some great swag.

Here are the bios of Wellesley’s young runners, provided by the Boston Athletic Association (if any proud fans read this and want to share pics from the event with us, please do: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com):

Lily Andrews, Grade 8 at Wellesley Middle School

Personal best for 1.6 Mile: 9:41 – Placed 1 st in the Wellesley Middle School “Mini-Marathon” (7th grade girls)

Isabella Chute, Grade 7 at Wellesley Middle School

PB Mile: 6:30 – Placed 10th at MA State Championship (7th grade girls)

Solomon Jin, Grade 8 at Wellesley Middle School

PB 3K: 10:53 – PR’d in both the 800m and 3K in the same day

Jasper Lloyd, Grade 8 at Wellesley Middle School

PB Mile: 5:11 – Finished in 3rd place at the cross country State Championships in 2022

Lizzie Lahive, Wellesley, Grade 12 at Wellesley High School

PB Mile: 5:56 – Participated in the MIAA Division 2 Championships

Zoe Maggioni, Wellesley, Grade 12 at Wellesley High School

PB Mile: 5:36 – Recorded a personal best in the 11th grade Indoor Track BSC 2-Miler

Michael Bueker, Wellesley, Grade 12 at Wellesley High School

PB Mile: 4:46 – Enjoys the 800m run the most

Maxwell Lin, Wellesley, Grade 12 at Wellesley High School

PB Mile: 4:49 – Runs a 4:49 personal best mile