Wellesley Business Buzz: The Bar Method hosting June 3 open house; Hospital raises $1M for good cause; Goodbye Park 9, hello Wellesley Gateway South

The Bar Method Wellesley hosting open house on June 3

The Bar Method Wellesley is turning 9, and will celebrate on Saturday, June 3 with a day of free classes, snack, drinks and giveaways. Those of all fitness levels are welcome to come and work out.

Location: 66 Central St., Suite 16 (2nd floor)

Class times: 8:20am, 9:30am & 10:45am

What to wear: tank top, leggings + socks

What to bring: water, socks + a large towel

Email: wellesley@barmethod.com

Hospital raises $1M for good cause

Newton-Wellesley Hospital raised over $1 million at its 23rd annual gala held in Boston earlier this month. The money raised will support the hospital and the Community Collaborative, an initiative that expands the hospital’s services in ways that directly impact and support the local community.

The collaborative serves the residents of Natick, Needham, Newton, Waltham, Wellesley, and Weston. Current areas of focus include cardiovascular health, domestic and sexual abuse, elder care, maternity services, youth mental health, substance use, workforce development, and palliative care.

The Gala host committee was spearheaded by Co-Chairs Julie Marriott of Wellesley and Carol McMullen of Weston.

Goodbye Park 9, hello Wellesley Gateway South

Beacon Capital Partners has gobbled up gobs of office space on either side of Rte. 9 at Rte. 95 in Wellesley in hopes that the bio lab boom won’t bust before it can get tenants into retrofitted lab space in sections of those properties. The company’s design reps recently presented their pitch to the Wellesley Design Review Board to rebrand the properties as Wellesley Gateway North and Wellesley Gateway South, the latter of which will replace the Park 9 branding and refresh its Sun Life signage.

