Wellesley puts pause on fire chief search

The town of Wellesley has paused its search for a permanent fire chief to replace Rick DeLorie, who retired after 14 years as chief at the start of the year. Nat Brady, a 33-year veteran of the department, has been serving as interim chief.

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said during Wednesday’s Select Board meeting that the town at its July 11 meeting plans to bring forward two retired fire chiefs as candidates to serve in a 1-year interim role. Putting an interim chief in place for that long will give the town an opportunity to “really take a look and audit the department’s policies and procedures and operations and really work to mentor internal candidates.”

Wellesley late last year rejiggered the way it oversees the fire chief.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com