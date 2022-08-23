Wellesley names Nat Brady its assistant fire chief

Nathanial “Nat” Brady, a 33-year Wellesley Fire and Rescue Department veteran, has been promoted from deputy chief to assistant chief. He takes over for recently retired Jeff Peterson.

Chief Rick DeLorie says Brady’s leadership and management skills should make the transition smooth.

Brady holds fire and rescue certifications including hazmat and water safety credentials. His experience on the bargaining committee for the local firefighters union should serve Brady well in his new role, in which labor and contract negotiations are among his responsibiltiies.

Assistant Chief Brady can be reached at nbrady@wellesleyma.gov

