The Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center atop Great Blue Hill in Milton has reopened after 2 years of renovations, and now includes an area honoring the late meteorologist Mish Michaels, a former Wellesley resident who died last year.

The historic 1885 Observatory, located 635 feet high, is visited by more than 10,000 people annually for tours and educational programs focused on meteorology, climate, and the environment.

A gala attended by local and national meteorologists kicked off the reopening of the state-owned observatory.

Among the renovations celebrated was the “Mish Michaels Hall for Scientific Discovery,” named after the late board member and Emmy Award-winning meteorologist, who ran educational programs at the observatory.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com