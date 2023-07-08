Save the date: July Jubilation is July 15

SPONSORED CONTENT: Don’t miss the July Jubilation Sidewalk Sale and Festival in Wellesley Square on Saturday, July 15, 9:30am-4pm. The annual summertime celebration is a time to enjoy a fun day out with the whole family in beautiful Wellesley. Part of Wellesley Square will be closed to traffic especially for July Jubilation to allow dozens of local merchants to show off their incredible deals under tents and on tables outside, and for visitors to stroll freely.

Live music, food, a stilt walker and a balloon twister, along with a bouncy house, and more will keep the kids entertained. The July Jubilation atmosphere is always festive and energetic—with music, free fitness classes, shopping, a petting zoo, martial arts demos, and more, how could it be otherwise?

There will be free parking in Wellesley Square during the event. Look for specifically designated free parking areas. Please note: Parking fees will be enforced in all non-designated locations.

“We’re very happy that we have many more activities to offer this year,” Demian Wendrow, owner of London Harness and Tumi and president of the Wellesley Merchants’ Association said. “This year we scored DJ Voyage from JAM’N 94.5FM to keep the music going and the energy level high. We’ve also got Sweetie’s Candy Bus, and plenty of new stores participating like Lululemon and Flaherty. Also, we thank Boston Veterinary Clinic for sponsoring July Jubilation.”

July Jubilation entertainment line up

Details and times are subject to change. Last-minute updates available at ShopWellesleySquare.com

9:30am-9:55am: Free B/SPOKE Strength Fitness Class, 50 Central St. (more info here)

9:30am–4:30pm: Bach to Rock

9:30am–4:30pm: Sweeties Candy Bus (for purchase)

9:30am–4:30pm: B/SPOKE Studios—a day of fitness, coffee, hydration and fun games for the kiddos!

10am: Bar Method 30-minute class, in the street in front Starbucks

10am-4pm: live music provided by Wellesley Rocks, Central St. by Faber Rug

10am-4pm: DJ Voyage from JAM’N 94.5 FM

10am–4pm: Bounce House

10am–4pm: Smokey the Bear & The Smokehouse

10am–4pm: Fire Truck and Open Police Cruiser

10am–4pm: Steve DeMasco’s Shaolin Studios demonstrations

11:50am-12:15pm: Free B/SPOKE Strength Fitness Class, 50 Central St. (more info here)

11am–3pm: Dunk Tank

11am–3pm: Petting Zoo

11am– 3pm: Stilt Walker, roaming Wellesley Square

11am–3pm: Active entertainment for all ages featuring Knucklebones Fun and Games

11am–3pm: Bubble Zone, Science of Bubbles

11am–4pm: Balloon Artist Linda Peck

The Wellesley Square Merchant’s Association has over 60 members, and many will be turning out to celebrate the big day with sales. See the list of all Wellesley Square Merchant’s Association members here. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to save big in Wellesley Square.

