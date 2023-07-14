Top things to do in Wellesley before summer ends

Summer is in full swing, and if you’re staying local, there’s plenty to do in Wellesley.

Morses Pond

It’s no secret that it’s hot this summer, and so it’s no surprise that people are looking for a bit of water to jump into. Luckily, Wellesley is home to Morses Pond, which is staffed by lifeguards and is host to many beach-y activities beyond just taking a dip. Aside from swimming, there are paddle boards and kayaks that can be rented and taken around anywhere in the pond for 30 minutes at the cost $5 for a single kayak and $10 for a double kayak. Paddle boards are $10. On the beach itself there are pavilions that can be rented for events ($10 for resident, $20 for non residents, for two hours), and beach volleyball is available for some friendly competition. The bathhouse offers bathrooms and changing stalls, and has a vending machine as well.

Wellesley residents can either buy a $10 day pass, or go for a season pass option. Adult season passes are $125, while children (under 16) and seniors can get one for $60. There is also $250 family pass option.

If you are not Wellesley resident, there are no day passes available, and season passes run quite a bit steeper—adults are $190, and children/seniors are $90.

The Brook Path & beyond

The Brook Path is a 2.4-mile route that runs through Wellesley, roughly from the High School to the Nehoiden Golf Club. It’s a perfect place to walk, run, or bike on a sunny summer day. The trees provide shade, and there are benches along the path if you need a break or just want to sit outside in nature. The path runs adjacent to Fuller Brook which, if you are persistent and curious, you can discover leads to the Charles River. The Brook Path is probably the best known and most popular path in town, so if you are looking for seclusion in nature, this might not be the path for you.

Wellesley is rife with trails, perfect for walking or running. Beyond the Brook Path, there exists a system of trails, maintained and mapped by the Wellesley Trails Committee. We have some personal recommendations for which trials are best, particularly in the summer, when heat is a factor.

The Sudbury Path (or blue arrow path) is well shaded and quite secluded, and runs for 4.6 miles. It’s never very crowded and offers more physical challenge than the flat and level Brook Path.

The Crosstown Trail is a 6.2 miles, flat path that cuts in and out of the town. We would recommend doing small bits of it at a time if you want to preserve the feeling of walking in nature. That being said, it offers diversity in scenery, and is easy to find parking for. A good place to start is the 900 Worcester St. parking lot near Dale Street.

The Centennial Reservation Trail, as you might guess, runs around Centennial Reservation. This is a popular spot for dog walkers, and is a scenic, hilly path. It’s on the shorter side, but has offshoots that can be explored. It is a little more exposed than the other trials in town, so remember to bring your sunscreen. The trail starts at the Centennial Reservation parking lot off Oakland Street.

Ice cream

Summer was made for ice cream. Or is it the other way around? Either way, Wellesley has delicious options for everyone’s favorite summer treat. Truly’s, a small, local store that usually has a line out the door on summer nights, often changes up their special flavors while keeping a unique selection of consistent items. We personally recommend the Cookie D lite soft-serve option.

Also in Wellesley Square is J.P Licks. Although part of a chain, J.P. Licks does a good job keeping a local feel to the place by decorating their walls with art from local artists. As for the ice cream itself, there’s a wide selection of what we would call “fancy” ice cream. This means it’s not just chocolate, it’s chocolate brownie. They don’t have just mint, they have mint cookies and cream. You get the picture. While they do have the more typical flavors, if you’re looking for excitement in your ice cream life, J.P. Licks can serve you well.

Dumpster Diving

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility is more than a place to throw away your trash and recyclables. You can also visit two spots to search for the cast-off treasures of Wellesley residents—the Give-and-Take section (open Wednesday-Saturday, and closes 30 minutes prior to the closing of the facility), and the books section (open during regular RDF hours). Both areas are constantly replenished by Wellesley residents looking to de-clutter their homes. From furniture to water guns, there’s little that hasn’t appeared at the RDF at one point or another. It can be a bit hit or miss, but the searching is half the fun.

Live theater

Wellesley Theater Project runs throughout the summer, putting on plays with young actors getting a taste of the theatrical world.

Check out Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob the Musical on July 27 at 7pm, July 28 at 7pm, and July 29 at 2pm. All three shows will run at the Sorenson Center for the Arts, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA.