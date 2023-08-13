An hour in a Wellesley garden: Boulder Brook Reservation meadows

We try never to let a summer pass by without a walk through Boulder Brook Reservation, Wellesley’s least known and most low-maintenance garden. By mid August the open field sections of the 31-acre parcel are full of pollinators moving from joe pye weed to goldenrod to asters, and more. Paths through the meadow are occasionally mowed by the DPW in spring, summer, and most of fall. In late autumn the meadows are mowed down to the ground to prevent reforestation of the area.

Parking is available at the Katharine Lee Bates Elementary School (except during school hours), located at 116 Elmwood Rd.