Hunnewell School construction in Wellesley is coming along

Construction on Hunnewell Elementary School is well past the halfway point and has been in full swing, despite the wet July weather. At this point in the project, when  10″ of summer rain falls turning the exterior worksite to mud, well, there’s plenty of work to be done inside. (The area’s average July rainfall is about 3″)

The original Hunnewell building, opened in 1938, was razed in June 2022. The new building will be a 76,500 sq. ft. 18-classroom school slated to open in early 2024. Since construction will be ongoing at the start of the 2023 school year, staff and students will be divvied up among other schools under a swing space plan.

Here are a few recent pics, and some throwbacks.

More on the school construction plans.

 

Hunnewell School, front
Hunnewell School construction. Summer 2023.

 

Hunnewell School, rear
Hunnewell School construction, summer 2023

 

hunnewellschool
Hunnewell School construction, February 2023

 

hunnewell school in progress
Hunnewell Elementary School building in progress. October 2022

 

hunnewell school teardown
Hunnewell School goes down, July 2022

 

Hunnewell Elementary School
Our oldest picture of Hunnewell School. Spring 2013

