Wellesley Business Buzz: Gretta Luxe has plans for ex-Brueggers space; Wellesley Goes Pink; Visiting Dedham’s Brickhouse Cafe

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Gretta Luxe has plans for ex-Brueggers space in Wellesley Square

Gretta Monahan, the head of fashion retailer Gretta Luxe, has filed paperwork with the town to redesign the former Bruegger’s space at 97 Central St., in Wellesley Square. This space, empty since the bagel shop bailed in 2020, is adjacent to the Grettacole beauty salon at 95 Central St. Now that’s handy.

Gretta Luxe currently operates at 94 Central St., across Rte. 135 from the above-mentioned spaces. Not to be confused with MiniLuxe, also on that block.

We reached out to Gretta Luxe for more details, and wish them good luxe with the project.

Wellesley businesses going pink to raise breast cancer awareness

Wellesley Goes Pink brings together local businesses and members of the community in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to support The Ellie Fund. The non-profit’s mission is to support families during their loved ones’ treatment with vital services.

From Oct. 1-8, participating Wellesley stores, restaurants, salons, and fitness studios are raising awareness for breast cancer. Check out the wonderful pink decorations all around town. Give generously when you see a donation jar or a QR code. When you make a purchase at many stores, a percentage will be donated to the Ellie Fund.

See ways in which businesses all over Wellesley are supporting the Ellie Fund at www.lindensquare.com and www.wellesleysquare.com

Beyond Wellesley: We try The Brickhouse Cafe in Dedham

Walking up to The Brickhouse Cafe feels like paying a visit to your Italian nonna, should you be so fortunate to have such a wonder. The cozy neighborhood spot is located on the first floor of a renovated, modest two-story home, where Italian from-scratch comfort food comes out of the kitchen, served up by friendly and experienced wait staff. The bar delivers a variety of wine, whiskey, craft beer, and cocktails at this casual, lively pub-like spot.

Unlike with nonna, you’d better make reservations. The Brickhouse doesn’t mean to brag or anything, but their relatively few tables tend to fill up fast, and stay filled all night—that’s just how it is. The dining area has seating for about 20 at eight 8 tables and there are around 20 more seats available around the U-shaped oak bar, along with several 2- and 4-seat high tops in that area.

Read more here about our experience.

The Brickhouse Cafe

107 Bridge St.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 326-1980