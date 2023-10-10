The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

10 years ago this October on Swellesley

by Leave a Comment

Looking back at Wellesley stories from October, 2013:

Comedian Judah Friedlander mugs with Babson students

 

*Yes, some of our posts back them weren’t as thorough or pretty as many of our current ones..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley

Advertisements:

Wonderful Wellesley
Charles River School
Wellesley Village Church
Infant massage, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader