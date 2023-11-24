Needham High seniors top Wellesley in low-scoring Powder Puff football game

A day before the Needham and Wellesley High football teams faced off under a sunny blue sky on Thanksgiving morning, the schools’ senior women competed in wet weather before umbrella-wielding fans at the annual Powder Puff game. The Needham Rockets overcame a 3-0 deficit in the 4th quarter by scoring a touchdown for the 7-3 victory on their home field.

The Wellesley flag football team was coached by members of the local police department for this traditional matchup.

Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these photos from the game.

