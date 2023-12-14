How to get a no-cost energy assessment in Wellesley

Want to learn about a no-cost energy assessment?

Swing by Wellesley’s Recycle and Disposal Facility (RDF/Dump) on December 15 and 21, talk to representatives from Homeworks Energy, and schedule an energy assessment at your home. Homeworks is a partner with the Mass Save Program, which is a state mandated, utility managed program that is funded by customers.

They can answer questions about the audit as well as help with ways to make your home more comfortable (less drafty). Learn about ways to test your heating system for safety and efficiency, alternatives to lugging AC window units and space heaters around, and how to lower your carbon footprint.