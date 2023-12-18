Storm does a number on Wellesley

Monday’s rain and wind storm hit Wellesley hard, taking down trees and wires, damaging buildings and other property, and flooding streets and basements.

Reader Frances Antonelli shared these photos of tree damage, and wrote: “This tree fell during the morning commute, but luckily no one was hurt. The Town cleared it very quickly! Love Wellesley Police and Town employees for quick action!”

Reader reports included trees down along the Brook Path at Abbott Road. That road also saw fencing blown down on a couple of houses.

A gigantic tree came down in Spruce Park on the edge of Laurel Avenue, right onto an Audi (pictured below). The driver was behind the wheel when this bit of bad luck happened. Fortunately, she was unharmed, and responders had her out of her smashed vehicle within an hour. Scary.

The Wellesley Police Department shared a bunch of photos and videos of damage that it, and other town departments, responded to.

A garage at one home was slashed by a fallen tree.

WPD with WFD on scene of a tree into a garage on Suffolk Road. pic.twitter.com/Au1vEHFjoX — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 18, 2023

More house damage as seen in this photo shared by a reader:

Flooding on Rte. 9 meant for dangerous driving and road closures.

Route 9 is still flooded in some areas of Wellesley on both on the eastbound and westbound side. WPD is working with @MassDOT crews to clear the flooding but please be aware. pic.twitter.com/cnuqdvr15a — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 18, 2023

Those without power seeking refuge at Wellesley Free Library found juice and Wi-Fi, though internet-connected computers were down.

Got photos or information to share about the storm’s impact in Wellesley? Feel free to share: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com