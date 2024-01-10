Sports news: Wellesley High baseball coach Novio relishes return to Bay State League; Lacrosse sign-up time; Fencers go to worlds

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Wellesley High baseball coach Novio relishes return to Bay State League

Wellesley High School’s recent hiring of Ted Novio as its varsity baseball coach will mark his return to the Bay State League in which he played during the 1980s for Braintree High. In fact, being part of that league again was a big draw for him.

“I believe that we play in the best league in the state,” says Novio, who went on to play and coach baseball at the University of Maine. “I grew up playing in the Bay State League and it’s consistently one of the most competitive leagues in the state.”

Novio pursued the Wellesley job for a few reasons, including the serious approach that the school and town take toward athletics. “There are many dedicated athletes who strive for success and to be the best. It’s been proven with their success at the Little League level and their drive toward Williamsport as well as the varsity team’s appearance in the state championship game back in 2017,” says Novio, who replaces longtime coach Rob Kane.

Novio’s coaching experience ranges from the high school level to junior college and college, plus in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He’s a member of two Halls of Fame for playing and coaching: The Cranberry League and The Continental Amateur Baseball Association.

“The last time I coached at a specific high school was my first year after coaching at the University of Maine,” Novio says. “I was an assistant coach at Bucksport High School in Bucksport, Maine. Since then, I have been coaching travel baseball in Massachusetts.”

Novio will remain with the New England Ruffnecks travel baseball organization for teen players. He serves as associate director under Program Director Steve August.

The new Raiders head coach does not have any other positions or duties at Wellesley High.

Asked to describe his coaching style, Novio says it’s based on preparation.

“We will do everything we can to prepare for all situations that will occur on the field. There will be mistakes, but it’s how we learn from them that will prove how we progress,” says Novio, whose claims to fame include having had a restaurant named after him in Bangor by friend from his University of Maine coaching days (“He always said he was going to open a restaurant and name it after me. I thought he was crazy but I was/am extremely touched that he would do that.”).

Novio calls himself a defensive-oriented coach, and that includes an emphasis on pitching.

“With that said, I believe coaches adjust their emphasis on a year to year basis depending on what type of athletic strengths their team possesses. Some years, you may have a strong hitting team or maybe a deep pitching staff,” he says. “The team’s identity can be based on its strengths but at the end of the day our success will be based on how well we prepare at our practices.”

Time to sign up for Wellesley Boys Lacrosse

Wellesley Boys Lacrosse’s mission is to provide a fun, safe, and positive environment to learn the game of lacrosse for those in grades 1-8. Learn more.

Fencers go to worlds

Star Academy, a private school with locations in Wellesley and Watertown, is celebrating the accomplishments of Daniel Kushkov and Sasha Medvinsky. The high school students have been selected to represent the United States at the prestigious World Youth Fencing Championships (under-17) in Barcelona, Spain in January.