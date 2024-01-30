Wellesley Business Buzz: More PT along marathon course; Sara Campbell holding warehouse sale

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

More PT along marathon course

The Boston Marathon route in Wellesley (Rtes. 135 & 16) and side streets are dotted with physical therapy offices. A new one, called Marathon Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, is opening ahead of Mile 15 on the marathon course (276 Washington St.) in the former Loyal Companion pet goods and services store in the plaza with Quebrada.

Not to be confused with Marathon Sports across the street, this business was started in 2004 by physical therapists and has locations in 7 other communities, including Newton.

Services include physical therapy, fitness coaching, sports medicine, massage therapy, and more.

We’ve reached out to the business with a few questions and will update this post if we hear back.

Sara Campbell Warehouse Sale in Linden Square

SPONSORED CONTENT: Don’t miss the deepest discounts of the season at Sara Campbell in Linden Square—up to 80% off sale merchandise.

Sale dates:

Feb. 1, 10am-6pm

Feb. 2, 10am-6pm

Feb. 3, 10am-6pm

Feb. 4, noon-5pm

