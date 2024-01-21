Wellesley business buzz: Tyed with Love returns to Linden Square; Healthcare leader to be honored; J. Todd Galleries operating online

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Tyed with Love returns to Linden Square

Tyed with Love, which sells tie-dye clothing and accessories, is back in Linden Square after a couple years’ hiatus.

The new shop is located at 161 Linden St. Suite 105 next to Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs. An earlier shop in Linden Square closed in 2022.

Healthcare leader to be honored

Wellesley’s Jennifer Hanlon Wigon will be among those honored next month at the Boston Business Journal‘s Innovators in Healthcare event.

Hanlon Wigon serves as executive director of Women’s Lunch Place, where she is charged with improving the safety, health, wellness, self-sufficiency, and stability of women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty. Hanlon Wigon started the job just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and since then she and her staff have revamped and significantly expanded the organization’s service model.

In submitting its Innovators in Healthcare application for Hanlon Wigon, Women’s Lunch Place shared that “Jennifer has a keen focus on advancing equity in opioid use disorder treatment, as many WLP guests––71% of whom are women of color––suffer from substance use disorders and lack access to care and sobriety support. Under her leadership, WLP has expanded its wraparound addiction recovery services––peer support, mental health services, nutrition, medical care, therapeutic expression, and life skills as catalysts for sobriety.”

J. Todd Galleries online

Those of you who have been in town for at least a few years might recall the colorful storefront of J. Todd Gallery at 572 Washington St. The gallery closed that shop as the pandemic took hold, but owner Mona Kumar reached out to us recently to make sure people are aware the business has continued to operate online as J. Todd Galleries and serves clients in Wellesley and well beyond.

Among the artists whose work is available via J. Todd is Anne Lyman Powers, who we profiled on our site last year.

Know of businesses coming or going? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com