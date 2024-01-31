The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Jan. 2-5

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Cook, Timothy & Cook, TaylorFranklin Nine Wellesley L26 Yarmouth Rd01/02/2023$5,800,000
10 Ingersoll Road LLCWright, Frederick T10 Ingersoll Rd01/04/2023$1,200,000
16 Clifton Road Rt & Townsend, Angela HRajendra, Ashwin E & Bruno, Julianne K16 Clifton Rd01/05/2023$2,500,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

