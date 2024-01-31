Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Jan. 2-5

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Cook, Timothy & Cook, Taylor
|Franklin Nine Wellesley L
|26 Yarmouth Rd
|01/02/2023
|$5,800,000
|10 Ingersoll Road LLC
|Wright, Frederick T
|10 Ingersoll Rd
|01/04/2023
|$1,200,000
|16 Clifton Road Rt & Townsend, Angela H
|Rajendra, Ashwin E & Bruno, Julianne K
|16 Clifton Rd
|01/05/2023
|$2,500,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
