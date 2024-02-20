Babson students are getting all up in their business—see their ventures at Expo

Here’s a fun fact: 100% of Babson students create and launch a business in their first year.

How? In Foundations of Management and Entrepreneurship (FME), the business college’s experiential course during which almost 700 first-year students launch ventures started with a 3K loan from the college.

Find out what they’ve gotten up to during the FME Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 4pm-6pm at the Babson Recreation and Athletic Complex. About 40 ventures will be showcased at the fair. Students will be there selling services and products. In the past, businesses have ranged from services designed to make life easier, to products that promote environmental sustainability or school spirit. Get to know this year’s businesses, and the products and causes students are promoting.

Sounds like the perfect fun school vacation week activity for anyone with elementary to middle school kids to see college students running ventures.

