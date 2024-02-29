Wellesley Advisory Committee strongly recommends unfavorable action on 200 Pond Rd. article

The Wellesley Advisory Committee often operates in relative obscurity, hearing updates from town departments and vetting Town Meeting articles. But Wednesday night’s meeting (see Wellesley Media recording) during which the Committee voted on an Article related to a planned development at the top of Pond Road drew a capacity crowd to the Tolles Parsons Center, which was called into action when it looked as though the room at the police station originally booked wouldn’t be big enough.

At issue was Annual Town Meeting Article 43, which would allow access from 200 Pond Rd., in Wellesley to a possible assisted living and memory care facility in Natick at the top of the scenic road. A revised motion under the article was shared with Advisory in advance of the meeting to try to provide assurances that not just anything at any size could be accessed from the Wellesley address.

The proponent, a developer called Welltower, contends its proposal will address a need for assisted living and memory care housing in one of the only viable locations in the area, while conserving precious land around it. Opponents, including a handful from across Wellesley and Natick who spoke at the Advisory meeting, have aired environmental, traffic, and strategic housing concerns. Numerous meetings on this topic have been held in Wellesley and Natick (where the actual facility would be built) since 2022.

Attorney David Himmelberger, representing the proponent, began his remarks at the start of the session to address what he described as “significant misinformation” shared by opponents of the project, including renderings that he said make the proposed project appear larger and more visible from Pond Road than what is planned. “The reality is that what’s being proposed is significantly less impactful,” he said of the envisioned 130,000 sq ft. facility, with underground parking in addition to that. The proponent has said that if zoning amendments are not approved in Wellesley and Natick, and the proposed facility cannot be built, the towns can expect a batch of homes to be built on the property instead.

The revised motion presented to Advisory, Himmelberger said, “provides clear limits on what can be accessed through Wellesley via this bylaw…” and should put to rest claims of “spot zoning” (that is, singling out a plot of land for specific zoning rules).

Advisory members then asked the proponent a series of questions on issues such as occupancy rates of other assisted living facilities in the area (Welltower-owned Waterstone in Wellesley is at 97%), and what would happen if Welltower sold the Pond Road facility down the road (“the motion controls the land, regardless of who owns it,” Himmelberger said).

The question was also raised about why Wellesley should go first on this when the actual facility would be built in Natick. From the proponent’s perspective, Natick isn’t going to go to great lengths to change its zoning before it knows that Wellesley will even allow access to such a project. Though the concern expressed by opponents in Wellesley is that the town would be giving up leverage over what could be done in Natick if Wellesley amends its bylaw first (to that point, the proponent cites the more precise language in the revised motion).

Following Advisory’s questions, a handful of residents aired their concerns and urged Advisory not to recommend approval of the article to Town Meeting. One warned that the article could set a “dangerous precedent by allowing outside developers to drive town policy decisions.”

A show of hands indicated that all but one of 70 people who raised their hands were against the article.

Then Advisory members summed up their thoughts and voted, which resulted in an 11-2 vote recommending unfavorable action on the article. A big theme was that the members felt uncomfortable with Wellesley making zoning changes related to this before Natick.

Wellesley Town Meeting is set to start on March 25.

The Natick Planning Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments related to 200 Pond Rd., on March 13.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing