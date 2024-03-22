Charity news: Wellesley A Better Chance seeks volunteers; Wu elected Mass Bar Foundation president; Zach’s Pack honored for Jimmy Fund Walk fundraising; Boston Marathon’s McGillivray inspires charity teams

The latest Wellesley non-profit and charity news:

Wellesley A Better Chance is Seeking Volunteers

For more than 50 years, Wellesley ABC has provided academically talented and promising young women of color A Better Chance of educational preparedness through enrollment at Wellesley High School. ABC scholars live in a family-style home with tutoring, meals, medical and social/emotional support. The program cannot function without an army of volunteers; we need your help!

Volunteer roles range in time commitment and involvement; there is something for everyone. We are currently seeking both board and non-board positions, including a treasurer, drivers, and more. Please email office@wellesleyabc.org for more

information about how to get involved with this great and fun organization!

“I’m grateful for what my Wellesley A Better Chance experience offered me… a chance to grow, to learn, and to become the person I am today.”—1988 Wellesley ABC alumna

Wellesley’s Wu elected Mass Bar Foundation president

The Massachusetts Bar Foundation elected G. Perry Wu, Esq., as president at its annual meeting on March 5. Wu will preside over the Board of Trustees as the organization enters its 60th anniversary year.

Wu, who lives in Wellesley with his family, is a litigation attorney in the Intellectual Property and Technology practice group at the Boston office of DLA Piper LLP

The Foundation is a community of lawyers and judges working together through grant making and other charitable activities to expand the availability of legal services in Massachusetts.

Zach’s Pack honored for Jimmy Fund Walk fundraising

Wellesley’s Zach Galvin and his Zach’s Pack team have been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk fundraising efforts.

Galvin individually has raised more than $500K since participating in the walk in 1997, and his team has raised more than $1M over the years.

A Natick High School vice principal, Galvin was treated for cancer over 25 years ago and has stayed involved in the walk since.

The 2024 Jimmy Fund Walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 along the Boston Marathon course that travels through Wellesley.

Boston Marathon’s McGillivray inspires charity teams

The Lincoln Property Company, which manages the Newton-Wellesley Executive Park, hosted a coffee break with Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray to inspire two charity teams—the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation—both tenants at the Walnut Street facility in Wellesley.

