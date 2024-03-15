Help wanted: Wellesley Neighbors seeks part-time Program Manager

SPONSORED CONTENT: Wellesley Neighbors is a lively community non-profit membership organization for adults over 60 who reside in Wellesley, MA and nearby towns. We seek a part-time Program Manager.

PROGRAM MANAGER

Wellesley Neighbors is a 501(c)(3) Membership Organization. We serve members from Dover, Natick, Needham, Wellesley, and Weston as they age in place. We provide a caring, connected community through social, cultural, and educational activities, health information, service referrals, and mutual support and assistance. Wellesley Neighbors is part of the national Village to Village Network.

Program Manager Job Responsibilities

 Reporting: Report to, and work closely with, the President and the Executive Committee. The Program Manager also coordinates with member committees and their leaders.

 Membership: Oversee services and support for members. Serve as the primary point of contact for members. Maintain the member database, enter new members, track member renewals and dues, and ensure member information is current. Receive and handle member requests, suggestions, and complaints. Receive and coordinate requests for service.

 Referrals: Maintain a referral database or coordinate the use of an external referral service. Respond to member service referral requests and guide members in the use of online referral capabilities.

 Recruiting: Lead efforts to recruit new members, including finding opportunities to present our story to groups in our target demographic. Lead recruiting events. Follow up when people express interest. Sell Wellesley Neighbors.

 Communications: Participate in the layout and production of newsletters, brochures. Prepare press releases. Maintain contact with other organizations such as the Councils on Aging in the five towns and with other villages as well as with the Village to Village Network organization.

 Grants: Identify grants for which Wellesley Neighbors is eligible. Maintain contact with granting organizations and write grant proposals.

 Programming: Work with the speakers committee to identify and schedule speakers for monthly speaker series. Create or facilitate new programs.

Work Hours and Environment

This is a part-time position, with a work week of 20 hours. The Program Manager works from home using a laptop computer, printer, telephone service, and Internet service provided by Wellesley Neighbors. We run almost all operations through a software service called Club Express, which we use to add new members, maintain a membership database, schedule events, provide event registration, track dues and payments, maintain photo albums and document collections, and provide the platform for our organization website. The Program manager will use Club Express daily.

Program Manager Qualifications/Skills

 Able to take initiative with respect to new or existing projects

 Able to work collaboratively with member volunteers

 Familiar with computers in general, the Internet, and both desktop and mobile operating systems

 Proficient in the use of the Microsoft Office suite: Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

 Proficient with scheduling and leading Zoom meetings, including screen sharing and recording

 Able to provide ad-hoc technical advice as time and problem complexity permit

 Familiar with social media in general

 Possess excellent writing skills

 Able to consistently act with diplomacy and patience when dealing with members and external organizations

Education, and Experience

 Bachelor’s degree

 Experience in a similar organization or non-profit preferred.