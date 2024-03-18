Upcoming author visits in Wellesley

This year’s lecture features Adrienne Brodeur, the talented author behind Little Monsters and her gripping 2019 memoir, Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover and Me. Praised by The New York Times Book Review as “exquisite and harrowing,” her work, Wild Game, captivates readers from start to finish. Its film rights have been acquired by Chernin Entertainment, with Nick Hornby lined up for adaptation and Deniz Gamze Ergüven to direct.

Boasting over two decades in the industry, Adrienne has been passionate about discovering voices, cultivating talent, and working to amplify underrepresented writers. In 2017, she launched the Aspen Words Literary Prize — a $35,000 annual accolade, awarded for a significant work of fiction that sheds light on a crucial contemporary issue and showcases literature’s ability to inspire thought and shape culture.

REGISTER HERE or call 781-235-1610

EVENT: Talk on the Russo-Ukrainian War

DATE: March 21, 7pm

AUTHOR: Serhii Plokhy, a leading historian of Ukraine and the Cold War

BOOK: The Russo-Ukrainian War: The Return of History

LOCATION: In-person at the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library, and online through Zoom

COST: Free

DESCRIPTION: Wellesley Historical Society Speaker Series event

MORE: In person and online. Register here.

An authoritative history of Europe’s largest military conflict since World War II, from the New York Times best-selling author of The Gates of Europe.

Despite repeated warnings from the White House, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 shocked the world. Why did Putin start the war―and why has it unfolded in previously unimaginable ways? Ukrainians have resisted a superior military; the West has united, while Russia grows increasingly isolated.

Serhii Plokhy, a leading historian of Ukraine and the Cold War, offers a definitive account of this conflict, its origins, course, and the already apparent and possible future consequences. Providing a broad historical context and an examination of Ukraine and Russia’s ideas and cultures, as well as domestic and international politics, Plokhy reveals that while this new Cold War was not inevitable, it was predictable.

Book: This Is Our City: How the 2013 Red Sox Kept Boston Strong

AUTHOR: Marie Brown

DATE: Thursday, April 4

TIME: 1:30pm

LOCATION: Tolles Parsons Center

GENRE: Illustrated children’s book

DESCRIPTION: The Red Sox have embodied the heart and soul of Boston for more than a hundred years, but never more than in 2013 when the city was rocked by the tragedy of the Boston Marathon bombings. This Red Sox team, not a native Bostonian among them, caught the spirit and fortitude of the city. The Red Sox and the city of Boston inspired each other in a partnership that gave us all the courage to move forward—one step at a time. A companion volume to 86 Years: The Legend of the Boston Red Sox, This Is Our City: How the 2013 Red Sox Kept Boston Strong,tells the story of another remarkable Red Sox season–remarkable in ways that extend far beyond the game of baseball.

COST: Free

RSVP REQUIRED: Contact the Tolles Parsons Center at 781-235-3961

Book: Each Knuckle with Sugar

AUTHOR: Wellesley High School graduate Sarah Levine

DATE: Thursday, April 9

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Books

GENRE: Poetry

DESCRIPTION: A soft yet powerful deep-dive into love and grief told through multiple fascinating perspectives. Join Wellesley Book for this event to celebrate National Poetry Month.

COST: Free

RSVP HERE

Coming soon: A Sky Full of Song

AUTHOR: Wellesley College professor Susan Lynn Meyer

PUBLICATION DATE: April 11, 2024

GENRE: Historical novel for middle-school aged readers

DESCRIPTION: North Dakota, 1905. After fleeing persecution in the Russian Empire, eleven-year-old Shoshana and her family, Jewish immigrants, start a new life on the prairie. Shoshana takes fierce joy in the wild beauty of the plains and the thrill of forging a new, American identity. But it’s not as simple for her older sister, Libke, who misses their Ukrainian village and doesn’t pick up English as quickly or make new friends as easily. Desperate to fit in, Shoshana finds herself hiding her Jewish identity in the face of prejudice, just as Libke insists they preserve it.

MORE INFO HERE.

Coming soon: What We Can’t Burn

CO-AUTHORS: Wellesley High School graduate Eve Driver and Tom Osborn

PUBLICATION DATE: Spring 2024

DESCRIPTION: Forming an unlikely friendship amid the fossil fuel divestment campaign at Harvard University, Kenyan clean energy entrepreneur Tom Osborn and American climate writer and strategist Eve Driver reckon with coming of age in a generation confused and divided about how to save itself, the meaning of ‘climate justice,’ and what it will take to build a global climate movement.

GENRE: Non-fiction

MORE INFO HERE.