April and May author and book events in Wellesley

Wellesley is fortunate enough to draw multiple authors to town each month who write across a wide range of genres, and who visit to connect with readers and promote their work. Attending an author’s talk—whether you’ve read the book, or just want to learn more about the topic at hand—is a great way to meet the current stars of the literary scene. Here are just a few author events happening soon.

EVENT: author visit

DATE: April 25

TIME: 7pm

AUTHOR: Peter May, former Boston Globe sports writer

BOOK: Changing the Course: How Charlie Sifford and Stanley Mosk Integrated the PGA

LOCATION: Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley

COST: Ticked event, $5 fee, registration required

DESCRIPTION: It began with a chance meeting at a Los Angeles country club in 1959. That was the day Charlie Sifford, the first Black golfer to get his PGA card, and Stanley Mosk, a crusading attorney general of California and future state Supreme Court justice, met for the first time. Little did either of them know that it would grow into a history-making alliance that would end segregation in professional golf.

In Changing the Course: How Charlie Sifford and Stanley Mosk Integrated the PGA, Peter May tells the captivating story of Sifford and Mosk’s battle to end the rank racial discrimination that had been codified in the constitution of the PGA.

A THOUGHT: Father’s Day is June 6—great gift for golfing dads.

EVENT: Friends of Wellesley Free Libraries Book Sale

DATES/TIMES: Member preview, April 25, 5pm-8pm; public sale, April 26, 9:30am-6pm; public sale, April 27, 9:30am-5pm; bag sale, April 28, 1pm-4:30pm, $10/bag

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St., Wellesley

EVENT: Wellesley Historical Society Speaker Series

DATE: Tuesday, April 30

TIME: 7pm-8pm

AUTHOR: Anne Gardiner Perkins

BOOK: Yale Needs Women

DESCRIPTION: If Yale President Kingman Brewster had had his way, Yale would never have admitted women at all. Yale’s first women undergrads in 1969 hailed from all over the country: Little Rock, Honolulu, Newark, Cleveland … and Wellesley, Massachusetts. Yale Needs Women is the story of how these young women fought against the backward-leaning traditions of a centuries-old institution and created the opportunities that would carry them into the future.

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

COST: Free. Light refreshments will be served. Register here to attend online or in-person.

EVENT: Wellesley College Authors on Stage

DATE: Thursday, May 9

TIME: 10:30am, preceded by coffee and pastries.

LOCATION: Wellesley College at the Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center, Tishman Commons (lower level). Parking is nearby in the upper levels of the campus garage.

COST: $30. Reservations required.

AUTHORS: John Kaag; Roxana Robinson; Andrea Wang

John Kaag

AMERICAN BLOODS:

The Untamed Dynasty That Shaped a Nation

This remarkable narrative, spanning nearly three centuries of one of America’s first pioneer families, was inspired by the author’s discovery of a Blood family manuscript ‘hidden’ in his historic home in Carlisle.

Roxana Robinson, LEAVING: A Novel

Sarah and Warren’s college love story may have ended in a single moment, but decades later, a chance meeting brings them together and what ensues threatens the foundations of their lives.

Andrea Wang, SUMMER AT SQUEE

A Newbery Honor award-winning writer of books for children, Andrea Wang’s heartwarming new middle grade novel revolves around the adventures of a Chinese American tween, Phoenny, during her final, transformative summer at Squee, her beloved Chinese cultural summer overnight camp.

Program Description and Reservations