Find your fur-ever friend at Wellesley Recreation Center

Join Great Dog Rescue New England and Team Coyle Real Estate Agents for an afternoon of wagging tails and finding forever homes at the Wellesley Parks & Recreation Center on Saturday, April 27, 2:30pm-4:30pm. This heartwarming event is dedicated to helping dogs in need find their perfect match.

Event Highlights

Meet a variety of lovable dogs of all ages and breeds, each searching for their forever families.

Learn more about the adoption process and how you can make a difference in a dog’s life.

Important Reminders

Please, no kids under the age of 10 for the safety and comfort of both the dogs and attendees.

Although we adore all dogs, we kindly ask that you leave your family pets at home to ensure a stress-free environment for our rescue dogs.

Come for an unforgettable afternoon filled with love, laughter, and the joy of giving a deserving dog a second chance at happiness.

Secure your spot now and register today.

Questions