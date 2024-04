Wellesley’s getting colorful this spring, from brilliant yellow forsythias and daffodils to the pinks and purples of other flowering bushes and trees.

Daffodil Hill at Wellesley College is always a sight to see, just off the Rte. 16 entrance near the Wellesley College Club. Local gardening clubs have also done their finest at locations such as libraries and Clocktower (aka, Elm) Park in Wellesley Hills.

See something? Send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com