Author visits and book news in Wellesley (and beyond)

Wellesley is fortunate enough to draw multiple authors to town each month who write across a wide range of genres, and who visit to connect with readers and promote their work. Attending an author’s talk—whether you’ve read the book, or just want to learn more about the topic at hand—is a great way to meet the current stars of the literary scene. Here are just a few author events happening soon.

EVENT: Meet-and-Greet

SPECIAL GUESTS: Todd Boss, author of the picture book The Boy Who Said Wow, along with the book’s star, Ronan Mattin.

DATE: June 2, 2024

TIME: 1pm-2pm; No need to RSVP, just come by to say hi!

LOCATION: Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley

COST: Free

DESCRIPTION: The Kirkus Review says: “Inspired by the beautiful true story of a nonverbal boy moved to speech at his first Mozart concert by the Handel & Haydn Society at Symphony Hall in Boston, this picture book is a testament to the power of art and the boundless joy it can bring.

When Grandfather comes to take his grandson to a concert, Ronan is quiet as they leave the house, quiet in the car, and quiet at the concert hall. But when the performance is over and the beautiful music fades out at last, Ronan opens his mouth…and lets out a great big WOW!

Not any old WOW, but Ronan’s very first WOW! That one word fills up the hearts of Ronan’s family, the musicians, the audience, and—when the recording goes viral—the world.”

Beyond Wellesley—book sale

EVENT: Friends of Framingham Public Library book sale

DATE: June 15, 2024

TIME: 10am-3pm

LOCATION: Framingham Public Library, 49 Lexington St.

COST: Most books and media $2

DESCRIPTION: 10,000+ books; 80% donated; 50% hardcover; sorted; not ‘picked over’; no buyer restrictions; children’s .50-$2; adult books $1-$3; DVDs $1, books on CD $2, music CDs .50

GOOD TO KNOW: Cash or check only

EVENT: poets Tatiana Johnson-Boria, Sarah Kersey, and Matthew E. Henry

DATE: June 17, 2024

TIME: 7pm-8pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley

COST: Free, but please RSVP here or call at 781-431-1160 during store hours (also no fees to RSVP).