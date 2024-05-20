Longfellow Health Clubs expanding into Wellesley’s former BSC space

Longfellow Health Clubs has announced to “members and friends” that it has become the operator of the former BSC Wellesley Club at Babson College (140 Great Plain Ave.). The Longfellow Wellesley Tennis and Health Club will open as soon as possible, likely either July or August.

As we had reported earlier this month, there had been scuttlebutt that the affiliated Longfellow Tennis Club was sniffing around at the property to use for tennis and pickleball, though now it’s clear that Longfellow Health Club itself is scooping up the facility. We had reached out to Longfellow Tennis Club earlier this month and were not able to get an answer to questions about Longfellow’s plans, but had heard from numerous members that something was up.

BSC, technically NYSC after a buyout, flamed out last year following mismanagement, a bankruptcy filing and an attempted recovery that didn’t pan out. The facility had undergone some upgrades, but the resources weren’t there to really keep it well maintained (look no further than the abandoned pool outdoors).

The new operator is vowing for the decades-old facility “to thrive once more under Longfellow’s care!” Longfellow says it is leasing the facility from Babson for the next two decades, and investing millions into upgrading it.

Longfellow plans to start selling memberships July 1, and current Longfellow members will have an upgrade option to use the facility. Members already can use facilities in Natick and Wayland.

The Wellesley facility will feature six resurfaced indoor tennis courts, three pickleball courts (plus a lounge and ability to expand to three more courts), a six-lane indoor pool, a strength training area, exercise studios, a yoga-plus studio, pilates, nutrition consultations, a basketball court, and a nursery for kids 3 months to 5 years old. The tennis courts and locker room are up first, with other amenities to follow. The indoor pickleball courts could address some demand for that sport in town, though much of Wellesley’s pickleball drama to date has involved outdoor court availability.

On the drawing board for the new Longfellow club are pre-school and after-school programs, physical therapy (the Natick site is adjacent to Rebound Physical Therapy), and an outdoor family aquatics center with water slides (bring back the whale!).

Longfellow’s arrival in town adds to a dizzying number of health-related businesses in town, including Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs on Linden Street.

