Registration open for Schofield 5K Road Race

Registration has opened for the annual Schofield 5K Road Race, which starts and ends at Wellesley’s Schofield Elementary School on Sunday, June 2 and leads into that day’s Fun Fair.

T-shirts are included for the first 300 registrants. Pre-registration fee is $25 ($30 after May 17) for the 5K, $5 for the Kids Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Schofield PTO.

On-site race registration and check-in begins at 8am, with the all-ages 5K race starting at 9:30am. This is a challenging course, though some of those uphills actually do lead to downhills…

The Kids Fun Run follows at 10:30am.

The Fun Fair on the school playground goes from 10:45am – 12:45pm