Epic Wellesley house battle: Spider vs. fly

The price I paid for leaving the back door open too long today was that a fly zoomed in. But the reward I got later was worth it: An epic battle between the fly and a spider that had been making its home above the door.

What really made this classic was that I had taken a newspaper (yes, a physical newspaper) and made a swipe at the fly when I saw it on our backdoor window. The fly, in attempting to escape my vicious swing, flew directly into the spider web, and the spider took things from there.

(Very glad I didn’t have to swallow the spider to catch the fly, like that old lady in the song.)

Always in reporter mode, I taped my iPhone to the ceiling for some time-lapse photography. Okay, maybe a little twisted… like a fly in a spider web.

