Holiday happenings in Wellesley

There are lots of opportunities around Wellesley to get into the holiday spirit:

Town of Wellesley has kicked off the festivities

The Town of Wellesley has draped trees with holiday lights from the Hills to the Square. The tree lights and wreaths throughout Town are made possible by very generous donors and businesses in the community and are hung by Wellesley’s own Municipal Light Plant workers, all to make Wellesley festive during the holiday season.

In addition, look in front of Town Hall for the menorah, the Christmas tree, and the crescent to appear soon. And of course, the high holy tradition of free metered parking has been put in place.

Details on free 2-hour parking in Wellesley:

The Board of Selectmen has waived parking fees at all two-hour street meters in Town through Tuesday, December 31. This includes two-hour meters in all municipal-owned parking lots.

Parking fees are NOT waived at four-hour meters, private parking lots and commuter rail lots.

Wellesley Free Library activities for kids, teens, and adults

The Wellesley Free Library has a full roster of fun holiday activities planned including a holiday wrapping station at the Hills branch; a holiday jazz concert with the Kareem Sanjaghi Band; gingerbread houses construction with graham crackers and icing; Sankta Lucia story and craft; holiday sing-a-long with David Polansky; a LEGO Winter Village set-up; Giant Snowpeople craft; and more.

Details here.

Wellesley HS Winter Choral Concert, Dec. 19

Don’t miss the Wellesley High School Winter Choral Concert on Thursday, December 19, 7pm – 9pm at the WHS auditorium. If it’s not already part of your family’s holiday traditions, find out why it should be.

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 19 Project Shakespeare at Wellesley College presents A Christmas Carol. Three actors bring over 30 characters to life in this retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic tale.

WHEN: Dec. 19, 7pm

WHERE: Wellesley College, Shakespeare House, 106 Central St., Wellesley, MA

TICKET PRICES: $10 adults; $5 for children and students MassHort Festival of Trees December 20 – 22 and December 27 – 29, Snow Village and garden lights DATES FOR TRAINS AND LIGHTS: December 20 – 22 and December 27 – 29

LOCATION: Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA

HOURS here.

Earlier events:

All are invited to an evening (6-7:30pm) of favorite hymns and carols in celebration of Christmas. Please bring a treat to share for the reception to follow.

Through December 15, Mass Hort will display over 60 beautifully decorated trees, which will be raffled off on December 15. During the festival, visitors may purchase tickets for a chance to win the tree(s) of their choice. It’s fun, and for many it has become a family tradition. Also garden lights, visits from Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, the Snow Village, model railroad display, and a fire pit with s’mores.

Community Messiah Sing, Dec. 15

Professional soloists and orchestra will perform the Christmas portion of Handel’s Oratorio, joined by audience members singing the choruses, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 1:30-2:30pm. Scores available, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own. Light refreshments served after the event. Co-sponsored by UU Wellesley Hills and the Wellesley Village Church. At UU Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington St. For more information, uuwellesleyhills. org or 781-235-7423

Breakfast with Santa at The Cottage, Dec. 14

The Cottage will host the 8th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday December 14th at 8am and 9:45am. Call 781-239-1100 for reservations.

Brunch with Santa at the Wellesley College Club, Dec. 14

The Wellesley College Club will host its annual Brunch with Santa. December 14, 10am – noon. Spend a delightful and fun Saturday morning enjoying a wonderful brunch buffet, while the children are entertained with holiday activities. Don’t forget to bring your camera and skip the hassle of the crowded mall to get your most memorable pictures of your child with Santa. Call 781-283-2700 for reservations.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Pops, Dec. 15

Get into the holiday spirit with the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, December 15, at 3pm at MassBay Community College, for its presentation of Holiday Pops.

Every neighborhood has that one over-the-top holiday house — nominate it for Town contest

Wellesley Theater Project, Frozen, Jr., Dec 13-15

Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) will present Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Friday, December 13th at 5pm and 8pm and Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th at 2pm and 5pm. All performances will take place at the Sorenson Center at Babson College, located at 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482. Tickets are priced $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at http://wellesleytheatreproject.org in advance, or at the door for $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Wellesley HS Winter Band & Orchestra concert, Dec. 10

The Wellesley High School Winter Band and Orchestra concert will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 7pm – 8:30pm in the Wellesley High School Katherine L. Babson, Jr. Auditorium, 50 Rice St.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Dreidel Dash 5k at Temple Beth Elohim, Dec. 8

Join Temple Beth Elohim (TBE) for the second annual Chanukah Celebration and Dreidel Dash 5k. This community-wide celebration will include a Dreidel Dash 5k Run/Walk and a Yaldeinu Dash and Junior Dash for younger community members. There will also be a Dreidel Drash (“teach”) for our adult learners to exercise their minds with Chanukah study, and a Chanukah Festival with latkes, sufganyot, and fun activities for all ages. All proceeds to benefit the TBE Youth Engagement Fund. Register for this TBE-hosted event that is open to all.

Christmas Pops Concert at St. Paul Church, Dec. 8

St. Paul Adult and Children’s choir will be presenting their annual Christmas Pops Concert on December 8 at 2:00pm in St. Paul Church in Wellesley at 502 Washington St.

Our major will be Bach Magnificat, a joyful and beautiful rendition of the Blessed Mother’s Canticle upon her visit to her cousin Elizabeth. The work includes Choir, Soloists and Orchestra.

The second part will include Father James Laughlin and Father Robert Blaney in special solos with Choir and Orchestra. We will be having a sing-along, too.

Reception immediately following in the Parish Hall.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, lessons and carols, Dec. 8

St. Andrew’s Church at 79 Denton Rd. will hold an advent service of lessons and carols on Sunday, Dec. 8, 5pm. The parish choir sings under the direction of Helen Ward Mannix, with guest organist Miranda Loud.

Boy Scout Troop 185 Christmas Wreath/Balsam Roping/Kissing Ball Sale, Dec. 6, 7, & 8

There was no way Wellesley Troop 185 could have been prepared for this: due to a tragic accident involving their Christmas tree supplier, the trees could not be delivered for the annual Troop 185 Christmas Tree and Wreath sale. So now it’s a wreath/balsam roping/kissing balls sale.

The young men of Troop 185 need your support, and they’re looking forward to seeing you at the sale.

WHAT: Boy Scouts Troop 185 greenery sale

WHERE: 888 Worcester St., Route 9 East

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6, 5pm – 8pm

Saturday, Dec. 7, 8am – dark

Sunday, Dec. 8, 10am – 2pm

After-Christmas tree pickup is available for a donation to the Troop.

Please join us on Saturday, Dec. 7, 8am – 4pm, for Saint John School’s annual holiday market. The Trees and Trimmings Market will feature: fresh cut evergreens from Wilson’s farm, custom decorated wreaths; boxwood topiaries, roping, and urn fillers; homemade baked goods; a Toy Raffle and a Kids Corner Boutique.

Holiday festivities including holiday music and letters to Santa in the Linden Square Courtyard. Bring along a donation for the Wellesley Food Pantry. They are in need of any non-perishable or household items including: Fruit canned in juice, dried fruit, canned meats, tomato sauce, non-grape jelly, almond butter, and cashew butter.

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, is 1 good opportunity to take advantage of this perk and score deals from local merchants.

On Sunday, December 1 at 5 p.m. the community is invited to the Town’s Holiday Lighting celebration at the Central Street Fire Station in Wellesley Square. The event is part of the Wellesley Merchants Association annual Holiday Stroll.

Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll, Dec. 1

The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association will hold the always festive Holiday Stroll on Sunday, December 1, 12 noon – 6pm. Don’t miss the Town’s Holiday Lighting celebration at 5pm at the Central Street Fire Station in Wellesley Square.