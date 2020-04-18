The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Snowy Wellesley, special April edition

by Leave a Comment

A surprise spring snowstorm hit Wellesley overnight and lasted through mid-morning, covering daffodils, forsythias, and magnolia tree blooms in a blanket of white. Count this last blast of winter as a mid-April shower, not a killing frost. Our hearty New England flora should all be fine once tomorrows temps rise into the 60s.

Click here to check out more on our Instagram, and follow us.

Last Wellesley saw late-season snow was back in March 2016. 

Wellesley forsythia

The beloved Great Plain Ave. forsythia, weighed down under a load of heavy, wet snow.

 

Wellesley forsythia
Wellesley forsythia, Great Plain Ave.

 

 

Wellesley magnolia, snowy day
A pink magnolia tree, Benvenue St., Wellesley.

 

These masked snow people don’t look to be 6 feet apart, but they’re family (photo shared by Jack Blatz)

 

maugus hill fortress snow
Maugus Hill Fortress in progress. Pictured left to right, Samantha Marsh, Ethan Haroutunian, Sebby Haroutunian, Henry Marsh (thanks to Caitlin Remby, the Haroutunians’ mom, for sharing)

 

cherry blossoms elizabeth cohen
Chilled Cherry Blossoms, shared by Elizabeth Cohen

 

Centennial Park, Wellesley, snowy day

I headed over to Centennial Park for a walk in the snow. The popular spot was a Wild West of unleashed dogs and un-masked people.

Centennial Park, Wellesley, snowy day

Centennial Park, Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley, snowy day
Centennial Park, with Elizabeth Seton Residence across the field.
Centennial Park, Wellesley, snowy day
Apple tree branches wear a snowy cloak in Centennial Park.
Centennial Park, Bezanson Pond, Wellesley, snowy day
A tangle of multiflora roses on the edge of Bezanson Pond, Centennial Park.
Centennial Park, Wellesley, snowy day
A stick structure in the woods, Centennial Park.
Centennial Park, Wellesley, snowy day
Heavy snow clings to branches at Centennial Park.
Centennial Park, Wellesley
A rogue forsythia in the woods at Centennial Park.
Centennial Park, Wellesley
A few inches of snow fell, before tapering off by late morning.
Centennial Park, Wellesley
Centennial Park.

Centennial Park, Wellesley

Wellesley Hills shopping area, snowy day
Wellesley Hills shopping area social distancing reminder.
Clocktower Park, Wellesley, snowy day
Clocktower Park, Wellesley Hills.
Clock Tower Park, Wellesley, snowy day
Tulips and daffodils, Clock Tower Park.

More: Snowy Natick, special April edition

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley