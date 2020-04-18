Snowy Wellesley, special April edition

A surprise spring snowstorm hit Wellesley overnight and lasted through mid-morning, covering daffodils, forsythias, and magnolia tree blooms in a blanket of white. Count this last blast of winter as a mid-April shower, not a killing frost. Our hearty New England flora should all be fine once tomorrows temps rise into the 60s.

Last Wellesley saw late-season snow was back in March 2016.

The beloved Great Plain Ave. forsythia, weighed down under a load of heavy, wet snow.

I headed over to Centennial Park for a walk in the snow. The popular spot was a Wild West of unleashed dogs and un-masked people.

