Wellesley sisters making special cards for nursing home residents under quarantine

Like other Wellesley High School students, sisters Emily and Lulu Rourke have seen their lives upended over the past couple of months. They and their Raiders girls’ hockey teammates notably didn’t get a chance to play in the state championship last month when the game was canceled. Emily, a senior, awaits the fate of traditional year-end activities (Lulu’s a sophomore).

But they realize that others, including older family members, are facing even tougher times during the health crisis. They have 2 relatives in separate nursing homes who have been quarantined to their rooms for almost 6 weeks now.

“We call them every night and it immediately cheers them up to hear our voices,” Emily says. “Even though they are remarkably positive considering their circumstances, it is heartbreaking to hear about their day-to-day lives. We have also been writing them notes the past few weeks in the mail and every phone call they tell us about how much they loved the cards.”

That sparked an idea to spread positive messages and feelings to others, and the young women started taking orders for cards to send to others. For $3, they’ll make and send a personalized card to a nursing home resident. All proceeds go to buying meals through the Friends of Comella’s program that are delivered to front line medical community members battling COVID-19.

“Since we have been stuck at home the past 6 weeks, we kept trying to think of ways we could help from home,” Emily says. “Rather than being disappointed about how isolated we have to be, we thought it made more sense to help in the fight and use what we have to make a difference.

They so far have orders for 175 cards, and this weekend delivered 71 unique cards to a nursing home in Hingham. The next ones will go to people in Wellesley.

The Rourkes have designed sample cards that some people order, while others have made specific requests for other designs or ask that the young women make up their own new designs. “Every card we make has different colors and designs from the last one.”

If you’re interested in ordering cards, send email to [email protected] with specific requests and information about what you want the card to look like and say. You can Venmo the money to @EmilyRourke

While they’re generally bringing the cards to nursing homes, you can request to have cards delivered to your loved ones by mail, too.