Local artist delivers ‘Thank You’ to Wellesley High faculty & staff

Many from the Wellesley High School Class of 2020 got what they wanted last week: An in-person graduation ceremony.

This week, the teachers and faculty were given something of their own, courtesy of local artist Elizabeth Cohen.

Earlier this week she, along with daughter Grace Cohen-Pratt (Class of ’13, who did her Master’s degree teaching internship at WHS) and son William Cohen-Pratt (Class of 2020), delivered 252 handmade porcelain mugs for all faculty and staff.

“When we pulled up to WHS, a flood of custodians appeared, along with my coordination partner extraordinaire, Diane Zinck. Together, we all made quick work of bringing the bags out of our three cars, on to carts and into cafeteria,” says Cohen, who began the project in May. It took eight weeks to make them.

They should serve faculty and staff well, whether they’re spending more time at home or school this fall.