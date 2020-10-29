Wellesley votes to ban sales of new fur products—starting a year from now

A citizen petition calling for a ban on sales of new fur products had Wednesday night’s Special Town Meeting agenda to itself, and dozens of citizens had their say. In the end, despite pleas from merchants that this new bylaw could hurt them financially, Town Meeting voted in favor of an amended article for the ban, with many echoing sentiments this would make Wellesley a leader in the movement against animal cruelty.

There was little debate about whether fur production is cruel, and Town Meeting members voting for Article 28 trotted out familiar stories of horrible animal treatment. What was more in question was whether such a ban needed to be done at the local level vs. working at the state level, or going after the fur producers themselves.

Liza Oliver, the Wellesley College professor and town resident who brought forth the petition at the start of the year in anticipation of a spring Town Meeting, stated that action at the local level has been proven to lead to action at a broader level, such as in California.

While dedicated to this cause, and inspiring many Wellesley College students to hit up Town Meeting members with their requests to vote in favor of the article, Oliver did agree to a compromise when Town Meeting member James Gorman proposed an amendment about 90 minutes into the meeting that the ban not be enacted until a year from now if approved.

Numerous references were made throughout the night regarding the previous night’s meeting, which went on and on in large part due to an amendment brought to the floor regarding the town’s tree bylaw.

Wednesday’s night’s amendment, however, made for relatively quick work. The Advisory Committee went off for a bit and discussed it, coming back with a favorable recommendation.

The argument for delaying the ban, as proposed in the amendment, was that this could give retailers that have already ordered their inventory an opportunity to sell that off. Keep in mind that when Oliver introduced the original petition, the reality of COVID-19 had not set in for most and the financial impact of that on merchants couldn’t be envisioned.

Isabel Harvey’s Kimberly Kissam, whose shop sells products with real and fake fur, said the delay could help, though that it’s hard to say with the pandemic-ravaged economy’s future so uncertain. “My designers and customers dictate what I sell,” she said.

The amended article passed by a vote of 140 yes, 64 no, 2 abstaining.

A sigh a relief could be heard when the meeting appeared to be over, with moderator Mark Kaplan asking if anyone opposed dissolving the meeting. One hand was raised, prompting a more formal vote. Nothing was easy this time around.

