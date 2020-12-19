Musical Wellesley family’s holiday gift: ‘I’ll stay home for Christmas’

How can you ignore a Christmas song with lyrics that include the term “immunocompromised”?

Wellesley’s Dr. Shira Doron, Tufts Medical Center Infectious Disease Physician and Hospital Epidemiologist, belts out the tune “I’ll Stay Home for Christmas,” and stars in the music video.

Her son Jadon Czerniach, a Wellesley High junior, arranged and performed the music, and produced the audio.

They collaborated with what Doron, who performs with a band called Off Label, describes as “some talented folks at Tufts Medical Center.”