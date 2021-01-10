Wellesley Business Buzz: Linden Square tests new signs; Custom Ink setting up shop; Foundation for MetroWest has new leader; The Cottage doing takeout & delivery; visiting The Greenhouse at Lookout Farm

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Linden Square tests new signs

If you’ve been through Linden Square over the weekend, there was no mistaking where you were. In addition to the longtime green and gold place-marking signs, Linden Square was testing out mock-ups of newly designed signs in blue, black, and white, to see how the heights, sightlines, and other aspects might fly. You can get design details about 30 minutes into a recent Wellesley Media recording of a Wellesley Design Review Board meeting, in which a sign consultant explains the thinking behind the signs.

Signage upgrades are part of a broader $7M Linden Square redesign in the works by property manager Federal Realty.

Custom Ink setting up shop

Another thing you might have noticed in Linden Square is that an outfit called Custom Ink plans to open soon on the main strip.

Custom Ink has been around since 1999, and lets you design and order custom t-shirts and gear for clubs, companies, charities, family reunions, and more. The business features special tools for those running fundraising campaigns.

Foundation for MetroWest taps new director

The Foundation for MetroWest, a local philanthropical 0rganization, has named Jay Kim as its executive director. He previously led day-to-day operations as chief operating officer, and replaces Judy Salerno, who served as executive director for 15 years. Effective Jan. 1, Salerno retired from her leadership role, but will continue to work for the Foundation in a part-time capacity and help to ensure a smooth leadership transition, which the Foundation says has been in the works for a few years.

Kim has previously fundraised for specific programs at The Boston Foundation and worked in corporate philanthropy at Target Corp. Kim also managed homelessness initiatives at the Fannie Mae Foundation and worked for Public Allies, a national AmeriCorps program.

Restaurant update: Cottage doing takeout & delivery; The Greenhouse in Natick

The Cottage in Linden Square recently announced that it would be closed for dining in through February. But its kitchen will be cranking out food for takeout and delivery from 5-9pm daily.

Many in the area enjoyed Lookout Farm’s outdoor The Lookout dining venue over the summer and fall. The farm has now redone a big greenhouse for spacious indoor dining in what it’s calling The Greenhouse. We recently checked it out, and you can read our review.

