Crushed to learn there’s no Poop Fairy in Wellesley

Wait, there’s no Poop Fairy in Wellesley?

You think we moved here for the schools, parks, or bustling business areas? If there’s no poop fairy, why do our real estate taxes keep going up? We’re here for the amenities!

So far Town Hall has stepped around our questions about the status of the Poop Fairy. We’d be relieved to learn that such an important service might be back after the pandemic, but no word so far.

We demand answers, and so do neighbors in the Edmunds Road area of Wellesley, where a serial dropper of used dog poop bags has been messing up the place.

This isn’t an issue we’re unfamiliar with in our corner of town, where a full blue bag recently hung from a tree branch around the corner from our house. We thought maybe green and red bags were coming too for a sort of Christmas-y look, but no, it was a one-off. We ignored the unsightly tree decor, and it eventually went away. Although we’re a little concerned about what we might discover under all that snow come spring.

On Edmunds Road, they took a different approach. The unsightly display inspired one neighbor to pen a poem that began:

Twas the week before Christmas



People aren’t picking up And all through the ‘hood

Once the holiday passed, the neighbor dropped the doggerel and got real (see below). We encourage whoever is guilty of these heinous acts of inconsideration to please doo-doo the right thing. More: A few words about poop in Wellesley