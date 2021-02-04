Wellesley High returns to TV quiz show

A team of Wellesley High School students has earned a place on GBH-TV’s High School Quiz Show Season 12. This marks the sixth time Wellesley High has made it to this stage of the competition, which tests students’ knowledge across a wide range of subjects.

Wellesley, whose team returns several members from last season, advanced from the virtual Super Sunday qualifying quiz stage on Jan. 24. Wellesley will now open the TV round by facing Sharon High School, to be aired Saturday, April 24 at 6:00pm on GBH 2 and the High School Quiz Show YouTube Channel.

Two-time defending champion Boston Latin School is the team to beat. Other competitors include the show’s first all-homeschooled team.

The new season of High School Quiz Show will premiere Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. ET on GBH 2 and on High School Quiz S