While spring hasn’t quite sprung at the North 40 near Morses Pond, these Wellesley woods are looking pretty colorful nonetheless thanks to alphabet faeries who have sprinkled plastic eggs bearing letters along the trails.

You can look for the whole collection on the path from Turner Road down to the main path and then back up to the road to the pond.

Letters appeared last spring, followed by spooky visitors in the fall.

Thanks to John Merrill for sharing these photos.