Wellesley shares more info on elevated chemical levels in town water

As we reported earlier this week, Wellesley took its Morses Pond Wellfield offline after discovering an elevated level of “forever chemicals” technically known as Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in the town’s drinking water. The Department of Public Works has now posted formal statements and an informational page on PFAS.

Further testing is being conducted, but meanwhile, the town is now supplying water via its two other treatment plants, as well as through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA).

Wellesley says more than two dozen community water systems in Massachusetts have detected water exceeding PFAS levels under new Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection standards.

For specific information and questions, please contact Water Superintendent Bill Shaughnessy at 781-235-7600 or email [email protected]