Wellesley Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-22 concert line-up

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra, in residence at MassBay Community College, has announced its concert line-up for the 2021-22 season.

Guest conductor Douglas McRay Daniels will start off the six-event series with the Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 12, at 3pm. Expect a musical treat with the following pieces on the program:

Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty Waltz

Jeremiah Klarmen: Spinning through the Ages

Renese King: Gospel Holiday Festival

Soloist: Renese King, Vocal

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Daniels is the music director for the Fall River Symphony Orchestra, Bentley University Chamber Orchestra, and an adjunct lecturer at Tufts University. He currently serves as instructor of music at Gann Academy, where he was the chair of the Arts Department from 2012-2016. He has a performance major in trombone, and degrees in music and conducting.

Raised on a farm with eleven siblings in southern Alabama, Ray echoes his humble beginnings by sharing his passion for music-making in an approachable and yet distinguished manner.

Max Hobart will come back for the season ender, which will surely be a time to fete the maestro, who stepped down at the end of last season after leading the orchestra for 25 years. The WSO Board currently is searching for a permanent replacement for Hobart, who was a Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant concertmaster before joining the WSO.

Leslie Holmes, president of the WSO, and a vocalist who has performed with the BSO and Boston Pops, stepped down at the same time.

Both Hobart and Holmes were awarded Mass Bay’s Distinguished Service Award last spring in recognition of their unflagging devotion to excellence in the service of music and the WSO.