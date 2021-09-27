Wellesley Police log: Business owner drops a dime on suspicious envelope; OUI on Rte. 9

Wellesley MA police log for the week of Sept. 13-19:

Arrests

On September 13, 2021 at 1:32 a.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street near the Longfellow pumping station for a report a driver that had been driving his vehicle east in the westbound lane and had been stopped by the State Police. Officer Dennehy spoke with the State Trooper who had stopped the vehicle. The trooper stated the male operator had told him he was drunk. Officer Dennehy then spoke with the driver and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He asked the driver if he would be willing to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He told Officer Dennehy he was drunk and declined the tests. When he exited his vehicle he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On September 15, 2021 at 6:08 p.m. Officer Harris was on patrol on Worcester Street when he received an alert from an automatic license plate reader that a van that was traveling on Worcester Street was stolen. Officer Harris stopped the Ford Van and made contact with the operator, who stated he had rented the van and had called to extend the rental agreement. A query of the vehicle’s registration showed that the van was reported stolen and a query of his personal information showed his license had expired. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $200 bail.

Incidents

On September 13, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. an officer spoke with a female party who stated she had lost her US passport as well as her daughters’ passports. She stated she had recently traveled and used the passports on August 30th and on September 7th she could not locate the passports. She will request replacement passports.

On September 14, 2021 at 2021 at 1:20 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who works at a business on Washington Street. He stated the business received a suspicious envelope in the mail that contained only a dime in it and was mailed from Ohio. He stated other locations had received the same envelope with a dime originating from Ohio. The business did not have any accounts associated with the sender’s name. The reporting party was advised to contact the police department if any additional suspicious letters were received.

On September 17, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Wellesley Farms Train Station for a report of an unruly male passenger on the train. The male party was removed from the train by the conductors. The male party was transported to Framingham.

On September 17, 2021 at 6:53 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated he began receiving notifications about purchases being made with his credit card in Somerville at 5:57 p.m. He stated he contacted his credit card company and told them the charges were not his and they opened an investigation. He stated he had returned an item to a store in Somerville the previous day and may have inadvertently left his credit card in the store. Officer Fritts is investigating.

On September 17, 2021 at 8:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to Hawthorne Road to assist the fire department with a vehicle fire in a driveway. Officers observed that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and was extinguished by the Wellesley Fire Department. The vehicle owner stated he had returned home at 8:10 p.m. and had recently had the oil changed in the vehicle. He was advised to contact his insurance company regarding the damage to the vehicle as a result of the fire. More on the fire.

On September 19, 2021 at 2:39 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated her wallet was stolen the previous day while she was at work at a business on Washington Street. She stated the security camera in the business had been reviewed but didn’t show anything that would indicate who may have taken the wallet. She had a credit and debit card in the wallet and had contacted the financial institution to report them stolen. She stated there had not been any fraudulent charges when she reported them stolen. There are no suspects at this time.