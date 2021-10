The Wellesley Police Department will be joining forces with Wellesley High School staff on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2:45-3:30pm for an active shooter training drill.

According to a letter to the WHS community from Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum, the drill requires no students to be in the building or on campus during this time. Extracurricular activities will be moved until after this time period. No in-person extra help will be available after school on that day.